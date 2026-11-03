Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: William Sportsman

In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

William Sportsman was born about 1765 in Ireland to John Sportsman and his wife. William enlisted on April 28, 1781, in the North Carolina Regiment, McRee’s Company. He was transferred to the Legion in August 1781. He can then be found as a private on the Company Pay Roll record of the Continental Troops, 4th Troop commanded by Captain William Parsons, in the 1st Regiment, Light Dragoons in 1783. The Dragoons were organized in Williamsburg, Virginia, first authorized on June 8, 1776. The regiment saw action in several battles and were disbanded on November 15, 1783, at Winchester, Virginia.

Private of the Virginia Light Dragoons

After the war, William is documented as marrying Sarah Arnold on March 25, 1793, in Mercer, Kentucky. The Sportsmans are known to have had at least 10 children, seven sons and three daughters. Based on the birth places of their children, the Sportsmans moved from Kentucky to Missouri sometime between 1797-1801.

The sons were as follows: Hugh Sportsman (married Nancy McGary); Abram Sportsman (married Letitia Ashby); James Sportsman (married Anna Halligan); John Sportsman (married Mary Elizabeth Turpin); Jacob Sportsman (died age 11); William Sportsman (died age 10); and Samuel Sportsman (died age 8). The daughters were as follows: Sarah Sportsman (died young); Mary Ann Sportsman (married Samule William Rusher); and Clarrisa Ann Sportsman (married George Ashby).

William died in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and his probate records are dated December 14, 1812. It is believed that he is buried in Old Lorimer Cemetery. Several of the Sportsman children went on to settle in Chariton County, Missouri.

Marker at Old Lorimer Cemetery in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Compiled by Pamela Johnson, John Guild Chapter NSDAR.

Sources

U.S., Compiled Revolutionary War Military Service Records, 1775-1783 - Ancestry

https://ancestors.familysearch.org/en/KZWV-DD5/william-sportsman-1765-1812

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1st_Continental_Light_Dragoons

SPORTSMAN, William, d. intestate. administrator, James Randol, 14 Dec 1812. (Vol. A Pages 58-59). From Cape Girardeau County Wills & Administrations, Register A (1807-1829) and Register B (1829-1836) in "Missouri Miscellany" State Wide Missouri Genealogical Records compiled by Mrs. Howard W. Woodruff, Volume VI, p. 66.