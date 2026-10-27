Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: Joseph Hagan

In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

Joseph Hagan was born in 1740, in St. Mary’s City, Maryland, to Ignatius and Rebecca Wright (Lowe) Hagan. Joseph married Mary Anne King before 1766 in Charles County, Maryland. The Hagans inherited land from Joseph’s father, which he leased to a cousin, Benjamin Hagan in 1767 and sold to him in 1774. The Hagans moved to Prince George County, where Joseph lived and his oath of allegiance to the revolutionary government is recorded in Charles County in 1778. In 1781, Joseph leased a portion of land in Simms Delight from Patrick Simms. Joseph bought part of the property in 1789 and eventually sold it to his son Alexis Hagan. Joseph and his family moved on to Nelson County, Kentucky, in 1792. By 1803, he had moved the family again, this time to the Spanish-owned Missouri. His grant of land was 640 acres in what is now Saline Township, Perry County, Missouri

Joseph and Mary had 11 known children, seven sons and four daughters. Some of the children remained in Nelson County, Kentucky, and others came with Joseph and Mary to the Missouri Territory. Their sons were Alexius Hagan (married Sarah Ann Gwynn); Ignatius Hagan (married Elizabeth Edelen); James Aquilla Hagan (married Mary Tucker); Thomas Hagan (married Mary Ann Mudd); Michael Hagan (married Jane Layton); Levi Hagan (married Mary Anne Reed); and Joseph Hagan. The daughters were Christina Hagan (married Peter Joseph Tucker); Mary Hagan (married Benedict Price); Susannah Hagan (married Thomas Tudor Tucker); and Theresa Hagan (married James Tucker).

There is conflicting information on the birth date and burial location of Joseph Hagan. However, documentation for the Daughters of the American Revolution have accepted the birthdate of 1740 and his death in Ste. Genevieve District. Current information is that he was most likely buried in Saint Mary’s of the Barren’s Cemetery. The cemetery was in Perry County, Missouri, in conjunction with the Barren’s Settlement, Church of the Assumption established in 1807. Today a commemorative marker stands near Sycamore and Sandstone Roads in Perryville, Missouri.

Compiled by Pamela Johnson, John Guild Chapter NSDAR.

Sources

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/71855757/joseph-hagan

https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Hagan-920

https://ancestors.familysearch.org/en/LZP4-PSB/joseph-hagan-1740-1808

https://colonial-settlers-md-va.us/getperson.php?personID=I17403&tree=Tree1

