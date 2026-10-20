Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: John Beach Moore II

In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

John Beach Moore II was born in Culpeper, Virginia, on July 18, 1750, to John Beach Moore and Judy (Malone) Moore. John states in his pension application that, at the age of 12, he moved with his mother and stepfather, John Lucas, into Northampton County, North Carolina. John was bound as an apprentice to Frederick Jones and learned the Carpenter’s trade. In the fall of 1774, John moved across the Roanoke River into Halifax County, North Carolina.

He claims that after the battle of Lexington and before the Declaration of Independence, he enlisted as a minute man under Captain John Brinkley of Halifax County. John’s documented service lists him as an ensign with the militia stationed as a guard of the town of Wilmington, North Carolina. This service was associated with a regiment of volunteers under the command of Colonel Dozier. Later service lists John as serving another term in the Quartermaster department under the command of Nicholas Long, deputy Quartermaster General and Colonel William Richardson Davy, Quartermaster General at the town of Halifax, North Carolina. This service was from September 25 to December 24, 1781. John’s final discharge was from this service.

Major Operations in the South, 1780

John further states in his pension record that in the fall of 1790, he left North Carolina and moved to Madison County, Kentucky, settling near Boonesboro. Along the way, he married Mildred Lucas Bell on November 2, 1789, in Sussex County, Virginia. The Moores lived there until the spring of 1811. They then moved to Tanner’s old mill place about three miles southwest of Princeton, Kentucky. The Moore family’s final move was in June of 1830/1831, when they came to Scott County, Missouri, to stay with their son, John Moore III.

The Moores had 12 known children, six sons and six daughters. The sons were Lemuel Moore; James B Moore (married Melinda Grubbs); John Beach Moore III (married four times; 1st wife -unknown, 2nd - Sarah Myers, 3rd - Mary Polly Stanley, 4th - Sarah Baker Mudge); Morris Moore (married Sarah McGee); Martin Moore and an infant male. The daughters were Sarah Moore (married Edward C. Tanner); Mary Moore (married Joseph White); Hannah Moore (married Meredith Gibson); Rebecca Moore (married Elijah Brasher); Andromache Moore (married Samuel Williams); and Lucy Moore (died as an infant).

John Moore II died at the age of 84 on September 11, 1834, and is buried in Scott County, Missouri, and his wife Mildred is listed as having died in Caldwell, Pendleton County, Kentucky. Some sources say John is buried on the family plantation located about three miles north of Sikeston.

Compiled by Pam Johnson, John Guild Chapter, NSDAR.

Sources:

John Beach Moore II Family Search family tree

https://www.familysearch.org/en/tree/person/details/K1XH-C5PJ

Southern Campaigns Revolutionary War Pension Statements and Rosters

https://revwarapps.org/r7340.pdf

https://revwarapps.org/r7348.pdf

Marriage Register, 1754-1853, Sussex County, Virginia:Sussex Mariage Register

https://www.familysearch.org/ark:/61903/3:1:3QSQ-G9XF-2DVH?view=index&personArk=%2Fark%3A%2F61903%2F1%3A1%3A6NXC-ZCHZ&action=view&cc=4149585&lang=en&groupId=M9V9-ZS9

Virginia Vital Records 1718-1912

https://www.familysearch.org/en/search/collection/4149585

Ratliff and Smith Family History

https://catbrooks.com/Moore_John_Beach.htm

Scott County Missouri Cemeteries

https://sites.rootsweb.com/~moscott/cemeteries/scott-cem.htm

Halifax District Brigade

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Halifax_District_Brigade

Historic Halifax, North Carolina

The Roanoke River Valley of northeastern North Carolina was settled in the early 1700s by colonists who found the valley's fertile bottomlands ideal for large-scale farming. By the late 18th-ccentury, that plantation system had grown so that a society of merchants, craftsmen, wealthy planters, small farmers, freedmen, and enslaved people had been created.

The town of Halifax was founded on the south bank of the Roanoke River in 1760 and quickly became a nucleus for the entire valley. Halifax was a river port, county seat, crossroads, and social center. A farmer's market operated here, and inns and taverns did a brisk business. By 1769, Halifax had nearly 60 houses and public buildings.