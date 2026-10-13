Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: John Martin, Jr.

In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

John Martin, Jr. was born to John, Sr. and Jane (Hutchinson) Martin in 1753 in County Antrim, Ireland. The Martin family emigrated from Ireland to Georgia prior to the Revolutionary war.

John’s service is listed as serving in the 1st South Carolina Regiment under Colonel Charles Pinckney as part of the defense of Charleston, South Carolina.

Detail of a 1780 map drawn by a British engineer showing the Charleston defenses

John married Elizabeth Allen in 1783 in Jefferson County, Georgia, and in December of 1783, he was granted the following refugeeship:

"I hereby certify that John Martin, Jr., was a refugee into the State of North Carolina after the fall of Charleston to the British troops and served the whole time of his said refugeeship as a good soldier and faithful friend of the United States. Given under my hand, 2nd of December 1783. John Twiggs, Brigadier General, and Francis Boykin"

John and Elizabeth had 10 children, six sons and four daughters. Four of the children died in their infancy or early childhood, and they were Samuel Martin, Elizabeth Martin, Sarah Martin and Mary Ann Martin. Malaria was endemic to the area of Georgia where the family lived. Mary Ann died in October 1805, and it was then that the Martin’s decided to seek a healthier climate.

Because of the excitement caused by the addition of new lands through the Louisiana Purchase and the great visions for the development of the Mississippi Valley, they made the decision to seek their health and fortune there. With this decision having been made, John sought the proper documents to allow the family to begin their journey.

In the Colonial Records of the State of Georgia, there is the following passport issued to John, Jr. to allow him to pass through the Indian Territories and to introduce him to the American Officials and citizens in the new territory:

Georgia, Jefferson County: We do certify that we have been acquainted with Mr. John Martin, the Bearer hereof, during the Revolutionary War, through which he conducted himself as a TRUE FRIEND to his country, and has since carried and borne the character of an upright honest and virtuous citizen. Understanding that he is about to travel to the Western Country and elsewhere we do recommend him to the attention of all Good-Men. Given under our hands at Louisville this 24th.day of June,1806. Signed by John Twiggs, Maj. Genl. 2nd Division, Georgia Militia and Jared Irwin, BG. 2nd Division and 2nd.Brigade. Signed on behalf of the State of Georgia, His Excellency JOHN MILLEDGE, Governor and Commander in Chief

So, in the fall of 1806, John and Elizabeth began their journey with a daughter and four sons. It is recorded that while traveling through the Cherokee country, Jared Carswell Martin, their last child, was born in October of 1806. The family arrived in Cape Girardeau County of the Louisiana Territory, where they initially settled.

John Martin is believed to have died after July 14, 1808, and is buried at a currently unknown location in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. John’s family was not stationary, with several of his sons and his wife moving on into Arkansas and Texas. John’s wife, Elizabeth, died in June of 1840 in Pulaski County, Arkansas.

Martin’s only surviving daughter Margaret Jane Martin (married Samuel Godwin Dunn), in Cape Girardeau, County Missouri. John and Elizabeth’s five sons were: John Martin III (married Rebecca Caldwell); Andrew Martin (married Sarah Farrar); James Hutchinson Martin (married Martha Daniel); Allen B Martin (married Mahala Collins Rowland) and Jared Carswell Martin (married Mary “Polly” Douglass).

Compiled by Pam Johnson, John Guild Chapter, NSDAR.

Sources:

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/213496316/john-martin

DAR Ancestor number A074313

SAR Ancestor number P 242411

https://www.familysearch.org/en/tree/person/details/LZBR-T46

https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Martin-6417

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siege_of_Charleston

