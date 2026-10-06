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Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier

Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: Thomas Johnston

By Pamela Johnson
Published October 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Louisiana Purchase marker dedication, November 2024.
Louisiana Purchase marker dedication, November 2024.

In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

Thomas Johnston was born about 1753 to Thomas and Sarah (Johnstone) Johnston in East Conococheague, Pennsylvania.

Thomas is believed to have volunteered on December 19, 1776, for service as a private in Captain Jack’s company, commanded by Colonel Allison of the 2nd Battalion, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania Militia. The 2nd Battalion was active in the Jersey campaigns in 1776 and 1777. They focused on securing the region in Pennsylvania, maintaining order and providing reinforcements as needed for the Continental Army. He also served in the 1st and 6th Battalions under Captain Alexander Peebles commanded by Lieutenant Colonel James Dunlap.

Thomas continued to live in Cumberland, Pennsylvania, and in either 1770 or 1780, he married Martha Glenn. Thomas and Martha moved to the St Louis area in 1796, and by1826, they were living in Jefferson County, Missouri.

The Johnston’s had eight known children, and they were: Sarah “Sally” Johnston (married Jonathan Wiseman); Susannah Johnston (married William Hibler); Elizabeth Johnston (married Phillip Shoults); Eleanor Johnston (married Robert Jones); John Johnston (married Hannah Wiseman); Benjamin Johnston (married Elizabeth Shultz); Isaac Johnston and Nancy Johnston.

There are two dates listed for Thomas Johnston’s death, and they are either 1826 or 1830. Both dates are recording that his burial site in not known, but his death was in Jefferson County, Missouri.

The Louisiana Purchase Chapter, NSDAR, dedicated a marker celebrating the Revolutionary War Patriots buried in Jefferson County, Missouri, in November of 2024. Many of the descendants of Thomas and Martha Johnston live in Missouri today.

Compiled by Pam Johnson, John Guild Chapter, NSDAR, and Vera McCullough, Louisiana Purchase Chapter, NSDAR.

Sources:
https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Johnston-4889

https://www.ancestry.com/family-tree/person/tree/34710915/person/18800381900/facts
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/284628513/thomas-johnston?_gl=1*fxbbss*_gcl_au*OTg4NDY0MjMxLjE3ODgxMzY4NDE.

https://www.pa.gov/agencies/phmc/pa-state-archives/research-online/research-guides/revolutionary-war-militia-overview/cumberland-county-revolutionary-war-militia

Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier
Pamela Johnson
In addition to being a member of the John Guild Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Johnson retired as adjunct faculty at SEMO in May of 2022. She taught Forensic Science classes for the Chemistry Department for many years.
See stories by Pamela Johnson