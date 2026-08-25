Here Lies a Revolutionary War Solider: Christian Seabaugh

In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

Christian Seabaugh was born before 1759 in Pennsylvania to Jacob Seebach Sr and Elisabeth. Christian Seabaugh was listed on the 1777 York County muster roll in Captain John Myers’s Company, and his brother Jacob Seabaugh was listed on John Miller’s Company. Jacob bought land in Lincoln County, North Carolina, by April 1783, when he purchased a tract of land along Potts Creek. Jacob eventually sold the land to his brother Christian in January 1789. A few months later, Christian sold the property back to the original owner. Jacob died in 1809 and, in that same year, Christian Seabaugh sold his property in North Carolina and left to join his half-brother, Joseph Niswonger, in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

Christian married Christina Statler about 1781. Christian and Christina had at least 15 children, 10 sons and five daughters that were named in Christian’s estate bond. Their sons were Joseph Seabaugh (married Sarah Robinson), Jacob Seabaugh (married Sarah Statler), Christian Seabaugh Jr (married Catherine Smith), Peter Seabaugh (married Sarah Hartle), Adam Seabaugh (married Hannah Bollinger), Christopher Seabaugh (married Mary Hartle), Emanuel Seabaugh (married Rebecca Conrad), Daniel Seabaugh (married Elizabeth Statler), David Seabaugh (married Linny Robinson), and Jesse Seabaugh (married Susana Yount). Their daughters were Elizabeth Seabaugh (married Adam James), Catherine Seabaugh (married Georg Kibler), Christina Seabaugh (married Daniel Ephraim Bollinger), Barbara Seabaugh (married Andrew Bollinger), and Sarah Seabaugh (married Jesse Hartle).

Christian bought 450 acres of land along the Whitewater River from a public auction of the assets of Benjamin Anthony for $365 on July 22, 1814. Upon the death of Christian, the property was sold and the estate disbursements indicate cash payments to many of the family members.

Christian Seabaugh died prior to December 3, 1835, and his wife Christina died February 27, 1837. Christina is buried at the Kinder Chapel Cemetery located at Castor, Bollinger County, Missouri. The date of Christian’s death is based on the appointment of his son, Emanuel Seabaugh, as the administrator of his estate, but his burial place is currently unknown. Many of the descendants of Christian and Christine Seabaugh still reside in Missouri. Otto Seabaugh, a descendant, published an extensive history of the family entitled “From Seebach to Seabaugh, 1123-1988” in 1988.

1 of 2 — Picture2.jpg 2 of 2 — Picture3.jpg

Compiled by Pamela Johnson, John Guild Chapter NSDAR

Sources

https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Sepaugh-3

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/191332393/christian-seabaugh

https://openlibrary.org/books/OL2131682M/From_Seebach_to_Seabaugh_1123-1988

From Seebach to Seabaugh, 1123-1988,

By Otto Seabaughpublished in 1988

https://www.familysearch.org/library/books/viewer/187220/?offset=0#page=703&viewer=picture&o=info&n=0&q=

https://www.familysearch.org/en/tree/person/details/LHDY-5TN

https://www.capecounty.us/archive-center/revolutionary-war

Cape Girardeau County Missouri Territorial Tax List 1814

https://www.sos.mo.gov/images/archives/census/Territorial%20Tax%20Lists/1814/Cape%20Girardeau/RG002_CA_B1F13074.pdf

Cape Girardeau Co., MO Deed Book, Vol 7", Pages 769-771

https://familysearch.org/ark:/61903/3:1:3Q9M-CSR1-BSHS-6?lang=en

https://www.ancestry.com/genealogy/records/christian-christopher-seabaugh-24-1pm50sf

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1392393454352720/posts/3739233109668731/