Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: Robert Green

In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

Robert Green was born in Charles County, Maryland in or before September of 1755 to Leonard and Ann (Doyne) Greene according to some records. Robert enlisted in the Continental army in late 1776 or early 1777 and served in the 7th Regiment of the Maryland line, under the following officers: John Gunby, Colonel, and Peter Adams, Lieutenant Colonel. In his pension application, he claims service as a non-commissioned officer (Sergeant) for three years. His regiment took part in the battles of Brandywine, Germantown and Monmouth. Afterwards, he received a commission as Ensign and served an additional eight months where he was in the battle near Campden, South Carolina, where General Gates was defeated. In his pension statement, he reports that during his time in the army they marched through the states of Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

After the war, Green returned to Maryland and on March 11, 1781, he married Elizabeth Reeder. The Greens lived in Montgomery County, Maryland, moving on to Randolph County, Virginia, until 1799. Sometime after that, the Greens moved on to a Spanish land grant near Jackson by the spring of 1800, according to land records. His public service included being a Justice of the Peace in 1805 and would hold various offices until 1817.

Green and his wife Elizabeth are reported to have had 15 children, seven of which were living at the time of Robert’s death. His sons were David Green (married Sophia Miller), Richard Green and Robert Green. His daughters were Elizabeth Green (married John Sheppard), Jane Green (married Morgan Byrne), Margaret Green (married John Daugherty), Eleanor Green (married John Hays), Sarah Green (married Evan Daugherty), Celia Green (married James C Steele), Mary Green and Ann Green.

Robert Green died December 16, 1833, in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, and while the exact cite of his grave is not known, it is reported that he was buried on the old Green family farmstead, which is located within the Randles or Dutchtown area.

Compiled by Pamela Johnson, John Guild Chapter NSDAR

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