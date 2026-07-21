Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: Bennedick (Benedict) Hahn

In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

Bennedick (Benedict) Hahn was born May 4, 1750, in Frechenfeld, Pflaz, Germany to Johannes Sr and Elizabeth Margaetha (Forester) Hahn. The family immigrated in 1751 aboard the ship Janet out of Rotterdam and landing in Philadelphia. The family initially lived in York County, Pennsylvania, and around 1760 moved to Lincoln County, North Carolina. It is recorded that his wife was Hauck (Houck) possibly Anna Maria Hauck, and they were married in Pennsylvania in 1764.

Bennedick (Benedict) Hahn is listed as having a pay voucher for the North Carolina Militia issued November 15, 1781, from Salisbury Wake, North Carolina. He can be found in a listing of those that fought at the Battle of Kings Mountain under the command of Lt. Col. Frederick Ham bright / Maj. William Chronicle, Lincoln County Regiment, North Carolina.

Pivotal Victory at Kings Mountain - Warfare History Network This “Diagram of the Battle of King’s Mountain,” shows the 1,000-ft. ridge where Major Patrick Ferguson and his Loyalists were attacked by Patriot riflemen from the wooded slopes. This map was published in 1881 in King’s Mountain and Its Heroes: History of the Battle of King’s Mountain, by Lyman Copeland Draper.

Bennedick (Benedict) lived about 1.5 miles north of Zion Lutheran Church near Hickory, North Carolina. He left North Carolina after April 10, 1806, as he was at the public sale of Casper Shell, Sr property on that date. After this date, it is reported that he traveled with his son to Missouri, settling in the area of Lutesville. Some family recollections state that Bennedick (Benedict) was old and sick when he arrived in Missouri. They stated that “he sat on the porch and rocked his last days away.” He died in 1816 and is believed to have been buried in the Hahn Family Cemetery located on the Hahn homeplace on the south side of Possum Creek just off what is today Highway 51.

Bennedick (Benedict) and his wife had at least eight children—five sons and three daughters. The sons were David Hahn (married Catharine Whitener); Henry Hahn (married Lavina Henry); Conrad Hahn; Phillip Hahn; and Daniel Hahn (married Susanna Baker). David was the only son to remain in North Carolina. The daughters were Christina Hahn (married Abraham Bolick); Elizabeth Hahn (married Charles Frederick Schell) and Jane Hahn. Christina and her family remained in North Carolina. Many other descendants can be found throughout Missouri.

Compiled by Pamela Johnson, John Guild Chapter, NSDAR

Sources:

https://freepages.rootsweb.com/~bobfarmergenealogy/genealogy/Farmer001/ps33/ps33_279.htm

https://www.familysearch.org/en/tree/person/about/LD3L-H2D

https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Hahn-1128

Emigrants From the Palatinate to the American Colonies in the 18th Century p. 20 https://www.ancestry.com/search/collections/62282/records/4496600049