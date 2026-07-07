Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: Jacob Yount

In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

Jacob Andrew Yount was born June 9, 1752, in Northampton, Pennsylvania, to Johannes “John” and Anna Elizabeth (Zimmermann) Yount. The Younts migrated to North Carolina in 1750 but returned to Pennsylvania in 1784, taking over the old estate of his father-in-law. In 1787, he sold the property and the family returned to North Carolina settling in Lincoln County.

Jacob was the oldest son and served under General Nathanael Greene at the siege of Charleston, South Carolina. His burial index card states that Jacob served under General Greene during the campaign of 1781, until the evacuation of Charleston and disbanding of General Greene’s army.

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Jacob married Marellis Killian on January 9, 1782, in Rowan County, North Carolina. The Younts had at least six sons and five daughters. The sons were: George Calvert Yount (married Eliza Wilds); Jacob Yount Jr (married Charity Murray); David Yount (married Catherine Schell); John Yount (married Mary Hahn); Henry Young (married Sophia Grounds) and Jesse Yount (married Sybella Tinnin).

The daughters were: Elizabeth Yount (married Reuben Daniel Farmer); Catherine Yount (married Jacob James); Sarah Yount (married Peter Welker); Christina Yount (married John Wesley Polk) and Susanne Yount (married Azariah Izerial Tinnin).

The Younts moved to the Cape Girardeau District of the Louisiana Purchase sometime between 1804-1806. Jacob owned 300 acres of land along the Whitewater River in German Township. It is believed he died sometime before August 14, 1819, because his property was probated at this time. Jacob is believed to be buried at the Dalton Cemetery on Bollinger County Road 364, southeast of Patton, in present-day Bollinger County, Missouri. Numerous descendants still live in Missouri.

Compiled by Pamela Johnson, John Guild Chapter NSDAR, with the assistance of Vera McCullough, Louisiana Purchase Chapter NSDAR.

Sources:

Yount Family: https://www.seekingmyroots.com/members/files/G007652.pdf

FamilySearch Jacob A Yount (1752-1829): https://ancestors.familysearch.org/en/LZ2F-1C4/jacob-a.-yount-1752-1819

Jundt to Yount history from NC to California https://www.genealogy.com/forum/surnames/topics/yount/960/

U. S., Revolutionary War Burial Index, 1775-1875

https://www.ancestry.com/search/collections/63156