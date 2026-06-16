Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier: Daniel Bartlett

In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

Daniel Bartlett was born April 11, 1756, in Cumberland Rhode Island to John and Deborah (Phillips) Bartlett. He served on the ship “Alfred” commanded by Capt. John Paul Jones, entitled to prize shares of “Mellish” and brig “Active” (Connecticut Pension S12077).

The ship Alfred was placed in commission at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, December 3, 1775. Commanded by Captain Dudley Saltonstall, Alfred was flagship of Commodore Esek Hopkins' Continental Navy flotilla during the remainder of 1775 and the first four months of 1776. After this time, the ship was under the command of Captain John Paul Jones, and in October of 1776, Captain Jones was given orders by the Continental Congress to free captured American soldiers that were being transported from New York to Nova Scotia, where they would sit on prison ships.

On the morning of November 13, 1776, Jones, aboard the 30-gun warship USS Alfred and followed by the 12-gun sloop-of-war USS Providence, captured the armed transport HMS Mellish. The HMS Mellish wasn’t transporting prisoners but was enroute to Quebec from Liverpool. She had many prominent Canadian citizens on board, but more importantly 10,000 winter uniforms destined for General John Burgoyne. The captured uniforms were incredibly valuable to the Continental Army. They arrived just in time for General George Washington's troops to wear them before their famous crossing of the Delaware River and the surprise attack at the Battle of Trenton.

Bartlett married Phoebe Arnold on May 22, 1782, in Cumberland, Providence, Rhode Island. They had eight children, and they were sons William Bartlett, Daniel Bartlett and Lemuel Bartlett. The daughters were Rhoby Bartlett (married Thomas Cox), Susanna Bartlett, Deborah Bartlett, Rowena Bartlett, and Mary (Polly) Bartlett.

He is reported to have died in Ste Genevieve County, Missouri sometime after 1810.

Compiled by Pamela Johnson, John Guild Chapter NSDAR, with the assistance of Vera McCullough, Louisiana Purchase Chapter NSDAR.

Sources:

Rhode Island, U.S. Vital Extracts, 1636-1899

https://www.ancestry.com/search/collections/3897/records/11045?tid=&pid=&queryId=69f9bf22-02d3-4e2c-b6ee-7ef301206076&_phsrc=RlS35&_phstart=successSource

Daniel Bartlett in the U.S., Family History Books “The Bartlets” by Thomas Edward Bartlett; Press of the Stafford Printing Company, 86-90 Crown St, New Haven, Connecticut 1892 p.

https://www.ancestry.com/search/collections/62282/records/4362319374

1800 US Census Cumberland, Providence, Rhode Island

https://www.ancestry.com/search/collections/7590/records/463012

Massachusetts, U.S., Soldiers and Sailors in the Revolutionary War for Daniel Bartlett Vol 1 p, 666

https://www.ancestry.com/search/collections/62337/records/19910

Births and Deaths: Cumberland Birth Records 1734-1858, Death Records 1734-1858

https://www.familysearch.org/ark:/61903/3:1:S3HT-6SJ7-7FY?view=fullText&keywords=Daniel%20Bartlett&lang=en&groupId=