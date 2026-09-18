Going Public: Maddie Erwin Talks About Upcoming Fall 2026 'Walk to End Alzheimers' Events in Southeast Missouri

In this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Maddie Erwin, the SEMO Walk Manager for the Alzheimer's Association in Southeast Missouri.

Local walks for 2026 include Saturday, September 26, at Mineral Area College; Saturday, October 3, at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau; and Saturday, October 10, at Poplar Bluff High School. The walks are free community celebrations, and participants can register individually or join teams with family, coworkers, or friends.

Erwin said participation and fundraising have grown over the years, with local high school groups expected to cheer on walkers during this year's events.

More than 600 Walk to End Alzheimer's events are taking place nationwide, and participants can register individually, start a team, or join an existing team.

Although walk events are the most visible, teams can also raise funds through trivia nights, golf tournaments, and direct donation requests. Every contribution supports research, local resources, and advocacy.

There is no known cure for Alzheimer's Disease, but over the past four decades, research supported by the Alzheimer's Association has contributed to at least two available treatments, blood tests, and a genetic test.

Resources are available at alz.org, through the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900, and through caregiver support groups across the region.