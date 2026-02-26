Going Public: SEMO Interim Provost Discusses New Program Offerings

Today we're talking with Dr Doug Koch, Interim Provost at SEMO. Doug shares information about some new programs that are in the works and the proposed 90 day credit hour degree for criminal justice. We started off by talking about SEMO aviation program, including plans for expanding to allow students to learn how to be an air traffic controller. I spoke with Doug on the television program, Focus on Southeast.

Woods: Let's talk about the aviation program. That program continues just to take off, right?

Koch: It does no pun intended. And as Miranda (Sullivan) mentioned, we're up to about 150 majors in that program, which is outstanding. Another program that we have that's aviation related is our aviation management, and that too, is doing very well. So those, those people that want to be involved in aviation, but not maybe directly fly an airplane, yeah, there are numerous career opportunities through the aviation management.

Woods: And aren't there plans for Air Traffic Control?

Koch: Yes. We are working on an air traffic controller program. And if you've seen the news, if you've watched anything recently, we've seen some of the issues related to air traffic control. The retirement numbers are huge, the people that are retiring out out of that industry. So we are in the process of developing that program, we are close to launch. We've got to get final approval from the FAA. As you can imagine, they closely monitor the curriculum and what is done there. One of the things that I'll add about that program that's unique is many programs, you start at an institution, and then you have to complete at Oklahoma City and at FAA facility to receive your licensure and eligibility to be an air traffic controller. The FAA started a few years back what are called "Enhanced Programs" where you can complete all of your training at the higher- ed institution and be eligible for employment and go straight to the workforce. And we will be seeking the enhanced certifications once we get to that point.

Woods: That's huge.

Koch: Yes, that really makes it much more convenient for students.

Woods: So if a student is interested in really, there's so many different aspects of aviation they could learn here and get take advantage of at SEMO, right?

Koch: Absolutely, we're kind of creating an entire suite of aviation related, you know, opportunities for those students, and it's a huge growing industry. I mean, transportation is key for many communities and many businesses.

Woods: Let's talk about some new programs that are in the works, or currently have just started. What are some new things that folks may be curious about?

Koch: A few of the new programs we have, we have several that are in the works. I'll hit on three or four of those that are that are kind of the furthest along right now, at this point or or have been approved. One of them we're very excited about is agriculture. We have had Animal Science kind of housed under our agribusiness program for for many years. Now, we're going to break that out and separate it out into a separate Bachelor's of Science degree in animal science, so very excited about that — that allows them to focus a little bit more on some of that content and outcomes. For that program, as you can imagine, a huge need in the region, agriculturally for that.

Other areas, we're pursuing a master's degree for history that is focused on teachers. Provides a nice, clear pathway for them to continue their education, advancing the salary scale. Additionally, we're looking at a option in our MBA program that is for marketing. We do not have a marketing MBA option right now, so that marketing MBA will be a very valuable addition to that MBA suite of options we have within that area. And then lastly, probably one of the more recent, is a MS in network security that is targeted to professionals that's obviously security related to your network. It's not just the programming, it's the hardware and the infrastructure that are all critical for securing networks and our data.

Woods: Okay, so before we run out of time — 90 hour credit, these 90 hour programs. This is something you told me a little bit about when we talked a few weeks ago to plan for this. So talk about that a little bit.

Koch: So we've had a criminal justice degree, a bachelor's degree, for quite some time. The accrediting institutions and just higher ed institutions in general have reached out and tried to offer reduced credit hour programs. The benefit to the students are obviously less debt if they only pay for reduced credit hours, in this case, 90 versus 120 and they can get through the program, typically at a quicker pace, shorter time period, and get to work. So what we proposed, and we're in process....we're waiting on the very final approval from HLC. HLC is our Higher Learning Commission, our accreditor for the institution. They have been on campus and done their visit. So we're waiting on that final approval. We should have that in, actually, a couple of weeks. But the 90 hour program reduces the number of credit hours required to complete a bachelor's degree for criminal justice, and by reducing that, we've eliminated free electives for that program. The program actually went from 45 credit hours required for content discipline up to 48 so we increased that, maintained all the same outcomes and objectives, so the quality is still there for the program, the students are still going to get the skills they need.

Woods: And I guess some programs this might work, and others, it may not. It's going to kind of be program dependent. I guess whether we could do 90 versus 120.

Koch: Yeah, absolutely. I know we've got several different departments that are considering other programs, and would that fit? You know, their model fit within that 90 hour reduced credit hour program time frame, but it is not a requirement. And our Criminal Justice program will be the first in the state of Missouri.

Woods: Doug, always good to visit with you. Thanks for being here.

Koch: Thank you very much.