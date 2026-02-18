© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: Revolutionary War Soldier Series; SEMO Aviation Program; Academic Affairs Update

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published February 18, 2026 at 11:17 AM CST
On this edition of the show, we will take a trip to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and learn more about SEMO’s Professional Pilot Program with Miranda Sullivan and get an update from Academic Affairs with SEMO’s Interim Provost, Dr. Doug Koch.

Plus we talk with Pamela Johnson. She is with the John Guild Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. She shares information about a radio series highlighting Revolutionary War soldiers buried in Southeast Missouri that can be heard weekly on KRCU Public Radio.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
