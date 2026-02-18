Focus on Southeast: Revolutionary War Soldier Series; SEMO Aviation Program; Academic Affairs Update

On this edition of the show, we will take a trip to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and learn more about SEMO’s Professional Pilot Program with Miranda Sullivan and get an update from Academic Affairs with SEMO’s Interim Provost, Dr. Doug Koch.

Plus we talk with Pamela Johnson. She is with the John Guild Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. She shares information about a radio series highlighting Revolutionary War soldiers buried in Southeast Missouri that can be heard weekly on KRCU Public Radio.