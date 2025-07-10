© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Going Public

Going Public: Meet SEMO's 19th President, Dr. Brad Hodson

By Dan Woods
Published July 10, 2025 at 11:37 AM CDT
President Brad Hodson and Dan Woods
Sarah Walter
/
KRCU
President Brad Hodson and Dan Woods

On a special edition of Going Public, we sat down with Dr. Brad Hodson, the 19th president of Southeast Missouri State University. Hodson assumed his new role on July 1, 2025.

He comes to SEMO from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, where he served as Executive Vice President. He has 30 years of experience in higher education including budget strategy and development, enrollment management, working with the legislature as well as public relations and economic development.

Dan Woods spoke with Dr. Hodson on the television program, Focus on Southeast.

Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
