Going Public: Meet SEMO's 19th President, Dr. Brad Hodson

On a special edition of Going Public, we sat down with Dr. Brad Hodson, the 19th president of Southeast Missouri State University. Hodson assumed his new role on July 1, 2025.

He comes to SEMO from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, where he served as Executive Vice President. He has 30 years of experience in higher education including budget strategy and development, enrollment management, working with the legislature as well as public relations and economic development.