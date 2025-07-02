"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Dr. Brad Hodson, SEMO's 19th President
On a special edition of "Focus on Southeast" we sat down with Dr. Brad Hodson, the 19th President of Southeast Missouri State University. Hodson assumed his new role on July 1, 2025.
We talk with Hodson about his background, what drew him to Southeast, some of his interests and much more. He also share some of this plans for the first six months as president.