© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: Dr. Brad Hodson, SEMO's 19th President

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published July 2, 2025 at 1:26 PM CDT
President Brad Hodson and Dan Woods
Sarah Walter
/
KRCU
President Brad Hodson and Dan Woods

On a special edition of "Focus on Southeast" we sat down with Dr. Brad Hodson, the 19th President of Southeast Missouri State University. Hodson assumed his new role on July 1, 2025.

We talk with Hodson about his background, what drew him to Southeast, some of his interests and much more. He also share some of this plans for the first six months as president.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods