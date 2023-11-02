© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Going Public

Going Public: SEMO's Kent Library to Host Screening of Faulkner Documentary

By Dan Woods
Published November 2, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT

Kent Library will host a film screening of Faulkner: The Past Is Never Dead in November on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The 2023 documentary is the first-ever about William Faulkner created with the authorization and cooperation of his estate and offers insights into Faulkner’s life, struggles, and literary works. The film will be shown on Tuesday, November 14 from 7 - 9 p.m. in Rose Theatre. Admission is free.

The screening is part of the many activities happening at Southeast Missouri State University as Kent Library celebrates SEMO's 150th anniversary. To see a complete list of Library Week activities taking place Novemer 13-17, 2023, click here.

Tyson Koenig is Special Collections and Archives librarian at Kent Library and he spoke with KRCU's Dan Woods on the television program "Focus on Southeast."

Tags
Going Public sesquicentennialSoutheast Missouri State UniversityWilliam Faulkner
Stay Connected
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods