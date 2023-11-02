Going Public: SEMO's Kent Library to Host Screening of Faulkner Documentary

Kent Library will host a film screening of Faulkner: The Past Is Never Dead in November on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The 2023 documentary is the first-ever about William Faulkner created with the authorization and cooperation of his estate and offers insights into Faulkner’s life, struggles, and literary works. The film will be shown on Tuesday, November 14 from 7 - 9 p.m. in Rose Theatre. Admission is free.

The screening is part of the many activities happening at Southeast Missouri State University as Kent Library celebrates SEMO's 150th anniversary. To see a complete list of Library Week activities taking place Novemer 13-17, 2023, click here.

Tyson Koenig is Special Collections and Archives librarian at Kent Library and he spoke with KRCU's Dan Woods on the television program "Focus on Southeast."