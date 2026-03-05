SEMO Spotlight: Senior Advertising Major Allie Murphree Shares Her Experience with SE Creative

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Allie Murphree, a senior Advertising Major and agency director of SE Creative, a student-run advertising organization.

Allie shared her journey into SE Creative, explaining she discovered the organization through a sticker found at the Engage Fest. Initially an art major, she felt unfulfilled and decided to switch to advertising after realizing she could combine her creativity with helping others.

While Allie mentioned she doesn't have a fixed "dream job", she expressed a desire to work in the beauty or fashion industry, inspired by her love for rom-coms and creativity. She emphasized the versatility of mass media and the joy of working on diverse projects.

Allie concluded with advice for freshmen and those feeling lost in their majors, encouraging them not to fear changing their major. She dispelled the stigma surrounding major changes, asserting that they can lead to a more fulfilling academic and career path. Her experience of changing majors was a pivotal moment, one she considers one of the best decisions she's made for herself.

