Exposition: Michael Lomeka Previews The '2026 Winter Dance Collection' at the River Campus

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Michael Lomeka, the Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre and Commercial Dance for the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance. We discuss the upcoming 'Winter Dance Collection' performance, which runs on the Southeast River Campus Stage from February 5th through 7th at 7:30 p.m. and on February 8th at 2 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall.

Michael Lomeka describes how the performance features a blend of student and professional choreography, showcasing six different choreographers, along with a diverse mix of dance styles, including musical theater, ballet, hip hop, contemporary, and jazz.

Lomeka highlights the innovative aspect of the performance, where audience members can meet the dancers and choreographers through video spotlights, providing deeper insight into the creative process. He discusses the variety of inspirations behind the choreography, emphasizing that personal experiences and musical influences play a significant role. For instance, his own piece, Eclipse, reflects an urban style.

He expresses appreciation for the collaborative spirit among various departments at SEMO and notes that the artistic divisions interact positively, fostering mutual respect and communication, which enhances the overall artistic experience.

