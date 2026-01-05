Exposition: A Preview of a Southeast Opera Theatre Double Feature: 'Dido and Aeneas' and 'Alcina'

On this episode of Exposition, we speak with Dr. Christopher Goeke, a professor of music who specializes in voice and opera, regarding the upcoming performance of the Opera Double Feature: Dido and Aeneas & Alcina. The performance is on January 16th at 7:30 p.m. and January 18th at 3:00 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall.

The Double Feature Opera features two upcoming one-act operas set to be performed at the River Campus. Professor Goeke shares insights into both productions, highlighting their historical significance, thematic depth, and engaging presentation style.

Tragedy and Comedy: The heart-rending love story of Dido and Aeneas, presented in its original English, will be paired with an abridged operatic farce, Alcina, featuring updated English dialogue and arias sung in Italian. The concert is sponsored by First State Community Bank.

The first opera, Dido and Aeneas, is a renowned work by Henry Purcell and is notable for being one of the earliest surviving English-language operas, dating back to 1685. Professor Goeke describes it as a tragic love story that revolves around the characters 'Dido' and 'Aeneas', whose romance is tragically disrupted by supernatural forces. The opera includes some beautifully composed music, with the famous "Dido's Lament" being a staple in many vocal repertoires. The performance will also incorporate dance, showcasing choreography from both cast members and students from the Conservatory of Theater and Dance.

Following an intermission, the second opera, Alcina, features music by George Frideric Handel. This adaptation presents a comedic and fantastical narrative centered on a sorceress named 'Alcina', who can enchant individuals to fall in love with her but ultimately turns them into inanimate objects. The dialogue will be presented in English while the musical arias are sung in Italian, blending humor and emotional expression. The performance promises to be vibrant, with a focus on character development and emotional depth, allowing performers to convey significant feelings through their arias.

To enhance audience engagement and accessibility, the production will utilize supertitles for both operas. This feature will allow spectators to follow along with the sung text, important especially when operas are sung in a foreign language. This adaptation aims to make the operas enjoyable for a diverse audience, including younger viewers. The opera will also feature an "opera for schools" performance, inviting local students to experience a live opera and actively participating by cheering and booing for characters, enriching their understanding and enjoyment of the art form.

Professor Goeke emphasizes the importance of collaboration, noting that auditions for the production are open to students from various majors, not just music. This inclusion fosters a rich, interdisciplinary environment where students from fields like business, sociology, and psychology can contribute to the arts. He believes that blending different talents and perspectives enriches the performances, mirroring the professional world where diverse backgrounds come together to create art.

An exciting aspect of the upcoming operas is the use of live video technology to project close-up images of the cast during the performance. Professor Goeke expresses enthusiasm about this innovation, as it allows for a more dynamic and engaging viewing experience.

