Exposition: Kinsley Wardle Previews and Prepares for Her First 'Big Band Holiday Jukebox' at the Southeast River Campus

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Kinsley Wardle about the upcoming performance of the 'Big Band Holiday Jukebox'. Shows are on December 5th and 6th at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall at the Southeast River Campus.

Kinsley is a freshman double major in Musical Theater and Dance. This will be Kinsley's first mainstage production as well as her first time performing in the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance and the Department of Music's annual 'Big Band Holiday Jukebox'.

She is singing in a quartet to the Hanukkah piece "We are Lights" as well as several ensemble pieces. Kinsley describes the process of working with so many different parts of the River Campus, and how refreshing it is to see so many more people with such a love for music and performing. She says this change of pace is refreshing because so far, her experience has been fairly limited to those in her major, except for a few General Education courses.

Kinsley also describes some of her favorite Holiday traditions. These include her Christmas morning traditions, as well as a community youth group, in which she sings "O Holy Night" each year.

About the performance

The Big Band Holiday Jukebox is back again this year with a new cast and new songs! Enjoy singers from the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance and the Department of Music collaborating with the Southeast Studio Jazz Band as they rev up for the holidays! The performance will include favorites like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, “Little Drummer Boy”, “The Christmas Song”, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, “We Are Lights” (The Chanukah Song), as well as some surprise pieces! The show is suitable for all audiences and sponsored by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Ticket information can be found on the Southeast River Campus website, semo.edu/river-campus-events.

