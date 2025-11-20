© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: A Preview of 'A Festive Celebration' with Southeast Choirs

By Ella Tinsley
Published November 20, 2025 at 5:30 PM CST

In this episode of Exposition, we speak with Lily Goodman, a Senior member of the Southeast Missouri State University Choir, who is performing in the upcoming Southeast Choirs Concert: 'A Festive Celebration'. That concert will be on November 25th at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall.

The University Choir, Chamber Choir, and Choral Union combine forces with brass, piano, and string quartet for a concert to ring in the holiday season. The choirs will present some familiar favorites as well as other masterpieces from the choral canon, including Arvo Pärt’s glorious Magnificat and Dan Forrest’s arrangement of Angels We Have Heard on High.

Lily Goodman says it's been an incredible experience working with what she believes is the largest choir for the University in several years. Their large numbers and balanced sections have allowed them to prepare eleven different pieces for the concert, enabling them to highlight the specific sections of their choir in pieces dedicated to Tenor, Bass, or soprano-alto works.

Ella Tinsley
Ella Tinsley is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Mass Communications: Advertising and Public Relations. She joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024, and is a co-producer of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast' and 'SEMO Spotlight'.
