Exposition: The Twelfth Night, Shakespeare by SEMO

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with two student actors from the upcoming Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance production of The Twelfth Night, which will be presented at the Rust Flexible Theater on November 20th at 7:30 p.m.

Joy Ross, a Senior BFA Musical Theater student, will be playing Viola in the production, and Abby Van Pelt, a Junior BFA Musical Theater Major, will be playing Olivia.

Joy describes the production process as difficult but highly rewarding, as the show was put together.

Abbie describes her experience as highly collaborative, in leaning on her peers to learn the characters and process of putting the show together.

They both highlight the enchanting and refreshing style of the production, focusing on immersion and audience interaction in the world they're building on stage. They describe how the Rust Flexible Theater enhances the intimacy of the story, as it expresses themes of love, loss, and lust.

About the Production

Dobbins Conservatory promises a fresh take on Shakespeare's comedy, Twelfth Night. This production conveys a sense of romantic whimsy and yearning in the coastal region of Illyria. Comedic mistaken identity and subterfuge abound as the party rages, the laughter flows, and the live music plays on. Shakespeare's comedy is the story of mistaken identity, concealed truth, and comic revelation.

More than just a comedy of errors, Twelfth Night is a timeless exploration of identity, desire, and the surprising turns of the human heart. After a shipwreck separates her from her twin brother, the clever and resourceful Viola disguises herself as a man to navigate a new world. What follows is a whirlwind of tangled affections, as love becomes a complicated game of deception and desire. This production promises an evening of laughter, lively music, and profound questions about who we are and who we pretend to be.