© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Deborah Caldwell Previews 'Brass In Bedell' 2025 at SEMO River Campus

By Mary Collier Mims,
John Moore
Published November 3, 2025 at 5:22 PM CST
'Caffe Concerto' host Mary Mims speaks with Dr. Deborah Caldwell about the upcoming performance, 'Brass in Bedell', Thurs. Nov. 6th.
John Moore
/
KRCU Public Radio
'Jazz à la Carte' host Mary Mims speaks with Dr. Deborah Caldwell about the upcoming performance, 'Brass in Bedell', Thurs. Nov. 6th.

In this episode of 'Exposition', we feature an on-air in-studio interview recorded on Tues. Oct. 21st during 'Jazz à la Carte' and 'Afternoon Classics' with Dr. Deborah Caldwell, the Assistant Professor of Trumpet at Southeast Missouri State University. She previews the upcoming 'Brass in Bedell' performance on Nov. 6th at 7:30 pm in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus.

Caldwell also discussed how brass performers, especially students, are often part of multiple ensembles throughout the year, playing multiple genres of music.

The Southeast Department of Music will present Brass in Bedell on November 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm.
SEMO River Campus/Holland College of Arts & Media
/
SEMO River Campus
The Southeast Department of Music will present Brass in Bedell on November 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm.

About the 'Brass in Bedell' Performance:

The evening will feature SEMO students and brass faculty in a multifaceted array of chamber ensembles, including the horn choir, trombone choir, tuba, euphonium, and trumpet ensemble, and more. The evening will conclude with a mass brass finale, including musicians from the community.

Tags
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campusmusic education
Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
See stories by Mary Collier Mims
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
See stories by John Moore