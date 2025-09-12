Exposition: Dr. Hopkins Brings the Symphony to the Park with “Pops in the Park” Concert on Sept. 19th

In this episode, we speak with director Dr. Patrick Hopkins, Assistant Professor of Low Strings and Director of Orchestra. He will direct the Southeast Symphony Orchestra at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater at Capaha Park for a "Pops in the Park Concert" on September 19, at 7:30 p.m.

The Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra is a highly acclaimed orchestra that has had the honor of collaborating with well-known artists and has even toured both nationally and internationally. The symphony orchestra offers free concerts, tours, and educational events to the community each semester.

On September 19 at 7:30 p.m., the Symphony Orchestra will play a selection of pop culture tunes, everything from show tunes, popular music, to patriotic classics.

Dr. Hopkins notes several other featured programs that the Symphony Orchestra will present throughout its nine-concert performance season.