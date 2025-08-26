Exposition: A Conversation with Norwegian Composer and Band Conductor Geir Knutson

In this episode of Strike Up the Band, host Dr. Robert Gifford interviews Norwegian composer Geir Knutson, exploring his musical journey, notable compositions, and the history of band music in Norway.

Geir shares personal anecdotes, including receiving the King's Medal for his contributions to music and the challenges he faces when composing for young musicians. The conversation also delves into the significance of melodies in music and the influence of historical figures in Norwegian band music.