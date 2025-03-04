Exposition: 'The Wonderlands' Venture Out on 'The Great Escape' Tour Across U.S. After Launch From Cape

On this episode of 'Exposition', we spoke with members of The Wonderlands—a five-piece band originally started by childhood friends Miles Jena (vocals) and Adam Steele (bass). After years of writing and performing together, Steele and Jena expanded the band to include keyboardist Jill Gavigan, drummer Derek Johnson, and guitarist Patrick Oakes.

Their 2020 debut album This Digital Life explores the paradoxical loneliness offered by the modern, virtually connected world.

The Wonderlands are releasing and debuting their latest album on their current tour, kicking off in Cape and heading all over the country. Their music style features vocal and guitar-led styles with electronic production choices that make it unique to them.

The Wonderlands recently performed at Scout Hall on February 20th, at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau as the first mark in their cross-country tour.

If you missed them in Cape, they'll be back on March 8th at "The Duck Room" in St. Louis, Missouri.

Additionally, The Wonderlands made the pilgrimage to the local Southeast Missouri State University Campus to hold clinics with the music department. They note that it was incredible to connect with the musicians of the future.

