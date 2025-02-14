© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Felipe Brito and Charles 'Chip' McNeill Preview a Weekend of Jazz in Cape Girardeau

By Mary Collier Mims,
John Moore
Published February 14, 2025 at 3:14 PM CST
Charles 'Chip' McNeill and Dr. Felipe Brito drop by 'Caffe Concerto' to speak with host Mary Mims about a weekend of jazz concerts Feb. 13 - 15th in Cape Girardeau.
KRCU Public Radio/John Moore
/
KRCU Public Radio/John Moore
Charles 'Chip' McNeill and Dr. Felipe Brito drop by 'Caffe Concerto' on Thurs. Feb. 13th to speak with host Mary Mims about a weekend of jazz concerts Feb. 13 - 15th in Cape Girardeau.

On this episode of 'Exposition', listen to a conversation with Charles (Chip) McNeill, and Dr. Felipe Brito.

'Chip' McNeil talked about his tours and recordings worldwide with many well-known jazz musicians.

Charles (Chip) McNeill, Jazz Saxophonist, is the guest performer at the 25th Annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival 2025.
Southeast Missouri State University
Charles (Chip) McNeill, Jazz Saxophonist, is the guest performer at the 25th Annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival 2025.

He has toured with and recorded the compact discs (CDs) Americana and Hot House with Arturo Sandoval. In 1998, 'Hot House' won a Grammy for 'Best Latin Jazz Recording'. To his credit, Professor McNeill won a Grammy for his performance on 'Hot House', and two of his charts were nominated for Grammys from the recording. Professor McNeill also has performed and toured with the legendary jazz trumpeter, Maynard Ferguson, with whom he has produced, written, and performed on several CDs, including 'Live in London', 'These Cats Can Swing', and Maynard Ferguson’s final CD, 'The One and Only'.

He has recorded performances with Nat Adderley, David Liebman, Duffy Jackson, Ira Sullivan, the Woody Herman Orchestra, Ted Shumate, and Larry Willis. Professor McNeill’s most recent CD is “The Whirl” on Armored Records.

Dr. Felipe Brito is the Assistant Professor of Trombone and the Director of Jazz Studies at Southeast Missouri State University. He is also the Development Director at Amistad Caribbean Arts Camp, and Founder and CEO of Brito Consulting LLC, a digital marketing company for musicians, artists, performers, entrepreneurs, nonprofit arts organizations, and creative thinkers.
Scout Hall
/
https://www.thescouthall.com/events/felipe-brito
Dr. Felipe Brito is the Assistant Professor of Trombone and the Director of Jazz Studies at Southeast Missouri State University. He is also the Development Director at Amistad Caribbean Arts Camp, and Founder and CEO of Brito Consulting LLC, a digital marketing company for musicians, artists, performers, entrepreneurs, nonprofit arts organizations, and creative thinkers.

Dr. Felipe Brito, the Assistant Professor of Trombone and the Director of Jazz Studies at Southeast Missouri State University, previewed the 'Jazz Jam Session' held at Spectrum Record Lounge on Thurs. Feb. 13th, and how it helps SEMO Jazz students develop their improvisation skills; the 25th Annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival 2025 on Fri. Feb. 14th at 7:30 p.m.; and the Underground Jazz Series at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau, featuring Charles “Chip” McNeill, performing Fri. Feb. 15th at 7:30 p.m.

Tags
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast The Holland College of Arts and Media at Southeast Missouri State UniversityPhi Mu Alpha Clark Terry Jazz Festivaljazz
Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
See stories by Mary Collier Mims
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
See stories by John Moore