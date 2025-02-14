Exposition: Creating Culture With Create Cape County's 2025 February Annual

In this episode of 'Exposition' listen to a conversation with Craig Milde. He describes how this year, 'Create Cape County' is hosting its 2025 February Annual to celebrate the non-profit organization's launch. The event will feature a nature photography exhibit in recognition of Darlene Spell. The event will be held at the Jackson Civic Center on February 15th, 2025.

'Create Cape County' as an organization hopes to reach the entire county in its effort to promote local artists and art mediums. They work in collaboration with these artists to help define their entrepreneurial skills as well, hence, the networking event featured in the February Annual. The event also recognized a local artist, Darlene Spell with a photography exhibition. Darlene is a nature photographer who has artworks from the Cape County Landscapes and wildlife preserves south of the area.

'Create Cape County' hopes to expand its reach and open its resources to even more people in the future. As the organization is fairly new, they hope to hold even more events focused on outreach and providing resources to the underserved artists of the Cape County area.

