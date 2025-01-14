© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
KRCU Public Radio's Cape Girardeau signal at 90.9 FM is operating on our back-up transmitter which will reduce our coverage area. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Exposition: Cailey Sharp Previews River Campus Production of Opera 'Hansel and Gretel'

By Ashton Randolph
Published January 14, 2025 at 6:15 PM CST
Cailey Sharp visits KRCU studios to talk about her role as Hansel in the River Campus production 'Hansel and Gretel'.
Cailey Sharp visits KRCU studios to talk about her role as Hansel in the River Campus production 'Hansel and Gretel'.

Cailey Sharp is a sophomore at SEMO, double majoring in theater and music. She plays Hansel in the opera Hansel and Gretel on the River Campus.

In this episode, Cailey describes the upbeat music and joyful emotions of this interpretation of 'Hansel and Gretel.' She highlights the people and experiences she draws from to prepare for this role.

'Hansel and Gretel' is showing in Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus on Friday, January 17th at 7:30 pm and on Sunday, January 19th at 3:00 pm.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
