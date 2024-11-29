© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Emma Jarrett Previews 'In Terra Pax' on River Campus

By Ashton Randolph
Published November 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM CST
Emma Jarrett visits KRCU studios to discuss her role in the upcoming River Campus concert 'In Terra Pax.'
Senior vocal music education major Emma Jarrett is singing alto with the choir in the mini major work 'In Terra Pax.'

The concert on River Campus will feature orchestral pieces from 'The Nutcracker.' The choir will join the orchestra to perform 'In Terra Pax.' In this episode, Emma describes the angelic voices of the choir, which mimic the messenger angels in the Biblical nativity story of Christmas.

'In Terra Pax' will take place on Tuesday, December 3rd at 7:30pm in Bedell Performance Hall on River Campus.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
