Exposition: Elise Bowles Previews the River Campus Production of 'Oklahoma!'

Elise Bowles is majoring in Musical Theater at Southeast Missouri State University. She is playing 'Laurey' in the upcoming River Campus production of Oklahoma!

The musical is Elise's first experience playing a lead role in a River Campus production. In this episode, she discusses the personality traits of her character, Laurey, and her favorite creative elements incorporated into the show.

Oklahoma! is showing in Rust Flexible Theater on the River Campus from Thursday, November 14th, through Sunday, November 17th, and again from Thursday, November 21st, through Sunday, November 24th.