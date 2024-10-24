© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Kennedee Nash Previews 'Lanford Wilson' Short Plays on River Campus

By Ashton Randolph
Published October 24, 2024 at 4:54 PM CDT
Kennedee Nash visits KRCU studios to discuss her role as director of 'Safe Walk,' a show in the Lanford Wilson Short Plays.

Southeast senior Kennedee Nash is finishing her Bachelor's of Fine Arts in Acting at Southeast Missouri State University. She is directing a short play titled 'Safe Walk' by Rebecca Kane in the Lanford Wilson Short Plays.

The Lanford Wilson Short Plays on River Campus showcases the top ten short plays from the 2024 Lanford Wilson Playwright Festival.

In this episode, she shares the plot and themes of the play 'Safe Walk.' She explains how her role as a director has helped her develop production skills and allowed her to reflect on ways to improve collaboration with the actors.

The Lanford Wilson Short Plays will be shown on River Campus in Rust Flexible Theater from Thursday, October 24th, through Saturday, October 26th, at 7:30 p.m.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
