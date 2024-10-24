Exposition: Kennedee Nash Previews 'Lanford Wilson' Short Plays on River Campus

Southeast senior Kennedee Nash is finishing her Bachelor's of Fine Arts in Acting at Southeast Missouri State University. She is directing a short play titled 'Safe Walk' by Rebecca Kane in the Lanford Wilson Short Plays.

The Lanford Wilson Short Plays on River Campus showcases the top ten short plays from the 2024 Lanford Wilson Playwright Festival.

In this episode, she shares the plot and themes of the play 'Safe Walk.' She explains how her role as a director has helped her develop production skills and allowed her to reflect on ways to improve collaboration with the actors.

The Lanford Wilson Short Plays will be shown on River Campus in Rust Flexible Theater from Thursday, October 24th, through Saturday, October 26th, at 7:30 p.m.