Exposition: Joshua Pantoja Previews 'Underground Jazz: Sounds of Puerto Rico' at Scout Hall

Published October 21, 2024 at 6:30 PM CDT
Scott Hall
Joshua Pantoja will play in the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast’s River Campus, Tues. Oct. 22.
2 of 2  — Joshua Pantoja at River Campus.jpg
Joshua Pantoja will play in the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast’s River Campus, Tues. Oct. 22.

On this episode of 'Exposition', host Mary Mims speaks with Joshua Pantoja, a Horn Professor at the Puerto Rico Music Conservatory.

This week, Joshua Pantoja, performs twice in Cape Girardeau. The first performance is Tuesday, October 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast’s River Campus. He'll play jazz classics along with the Southeast ensembles. He regularly performs with the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra and is a Puerto Rico Music Conservatory faculty member.

Later in the week, Scout Hall welcomes Joshua Pantoja for 'Underground Jazz: Sounds of Puerto Rico' on Friday, October 25. In this performance, Joshua Pantoja brings music from Puerto Rico and jazz bebop repertoire to Scout Hall.

Doors open at 7 PM. Show starts at 7:30 PM.

About Joshua Pantoja:
Throughout the year, you can find him playing with Camerata Caribe, Café Corta'o Horn Quartet, Pantojazz, and Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra. Pantoja has performed Masterclasses at the Manhattan School of Music, The Mannes School of Music, The Juilliard Summer Program, Juilliard's Music Advancement Program, Bard College, Montclair University, Delaware University, Shenandoah Conservatory, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, University of Arizona.

Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
