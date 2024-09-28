Exposition: TV & Film Student Kendal Lewis Previews 4th Annual 'See Me' Series

Kendal Lewis is pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication: TV & Film with a minor in Sports Management at Southeast. He has been involved in various cinematic projects with organizations like Mass Media Representation, SE Creative, and Creative Media for Athletics.

In this episode, Kendal shares his passion for production and the skills he developed throughout his undergraduate career. He also describes the theme for the upcoming 'See Me' Series student and faculty discussion panel.

The 4th annual See Me Series event will be held in Rose Theater on Monday, September 30th from 6 to 8 pm.