Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Felipe Brito Previews Next 'Underground Jazz' Series at Scout Hall with Guest Kendrick Smith, Sept. 21st

By Mary Collier Mims
Published September 16, 2024 at 6:58 PM CDT
Kendrick Smith will be the next guest in the 'Jazz Underground' concert series at Scout Hall in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

On this episode of 'Exposition', 'Jazz à la Carte' host Mary Mims speaks with Dr. Felipe Brito about the upcoming 'Underground Jazz' Concert Series at Scout Hall, on Saturday, September 21st at 7 p.m. with guest musician Kendrick Smith.

Dr. Brito also talked about some upcoming concerts at the River Campus at Southeast Missouri State University.

About Kendrick Smith:

Musician, composer, and arranger, Kendrick Smith has a career that spans two decades. Born and raised in the historic city of East Louis, Illinois (hometown of the legendary Miles Davis) he studied under the tutelage of the late great Hamiet Bluiett and has shared the bandstand with musicians such as Branford Marsalis, Russell Gunn, Keyon Harold, Peter Martin, Ronnie Burrage, Victor Goines and Kamasi Washington to name a few.

With two successful albums under his name and a third on the way, his contributions to the music extend beyond the realm of any specific genre: composer of symphonic works with the University City Symphony Orchestra in St. Louis, Director of the “Yes Jazz” Big Band, Founder of the “All-Star Jazz Festival,“ CEO of Truly Reeds, and Director of the Nonprofit “Build A Yes “Jazz Music Society.

Between his busy schedule of touring with his quartet, he serves his community by hosting three weekly jam sessions and has a YouTube podcast “Jazz Juice and Jam” with bassist Bernard Terry. These endeavors serve to inspire new and existing musicians and listeners in the creative and inspirational art form of music.

Smith is also working on a jazz documentary that captures the history and culture of St. Louis jazz.

Expect Smith to play selections from the Spike Lee movie Mo’ Better Blues, which he will feature in his St. Louis performance the week following his show at Scout Hall.

