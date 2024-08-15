© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Felipe Brito Returns to Scout Hall for 'Underground Jazz' Series, Sat. Aug. 24th

By Mary Collier Mims
Published August 15, 2024 at 6:06 PM CDT
Dr. Felipe Brito is the Assistant Professor of Trombone and the Director of Jazz Studies at Southeast Missouri State University. He is also the Development Director at Amistad Caribbean Arts Camp, and Founder and CEO of Brito Consulting LLC, a digital marketing company for musicians, artists, performers, entrepreneurs, nonprofit arts organizations, and creative thinkers.
Scout Hall
/
https://www.thescouthall.com/events/felipe-brito
On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Dr. Felipe Brito as he returns to the Southeast Missouri State River Campus as a professor and fresh from the recording studio with a new album to showcase.

Over the summer, Felipe has been busy talking with young students about music in Brazil, collaborating with other musicians, and working with his bandmates to bring all these experiences into a new album.

Saturday, August 24, at 7:30 p.m. you can experience the music of Sao Paolo in an evening at Scout Hall, where Brazilian Trombonist, Educator, Composer, and Arts Administrator, Felipe Brito, debuts his highly anticipated album, “Não Deixe para Amanhã” (Don’t Put Off Until Tomorrow). Doors open at 7 p.m.

Felipe Brito’s first album is described as "a masterful blend of modern jazz and the vibrant sounds of Afro-Brazilian music. The album’s rich and diverse musical landscape is rooted in the rhythms of samba, the elegance of bossa nova, and the dynamic beats of maracatu and alujá, all woven together with a contemporary jazz sensibility".

This release marks a significant moment in the jazz world, as Brito brings a fresh perspective to the genre, creating a sound that is "both innovative and deeply rooted in his cultural heritage".

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast MusicScout Halljazz
Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
