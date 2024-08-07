© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Jim Daughters and Michael Chapa Preview Upcoming Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra Concert

By Mary Collier Mims
Published August 7, 2024 at 3:04 PM CDT
Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims speaks with guests Dr. Jim Daughters and Michael Chapa on Aug. 7th about the upcoming Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra Concert.
KRCU/John Moore
Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims speaks with guests Dr. Jim Daughters and Michael Chapa on Aug. 7th about the upcoming Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra Concert.

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Dr. Jim Daughters— Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Bands, and Michael Chapa—Instructor of Saxophone and Assistant Director of Bands, about the upcoming Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra Concertand previewed the 2024-25 Marching, Jazz, and Concert Band Season.

Founded in 2000, the orchestra is comprised of area music educators, professional musicians, and talented high school and college students. All proceeds from the concert will help send the Southeast Missouri State Marching Band to the Bands of America Super Regional for the second time in two years.

The Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra concert will take place on Friday, August 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall on SEMO’s River Campus. Tickets are available online or at the box office.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Southeast Missouri State University
Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
