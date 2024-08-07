Exposition: Dr. Jim Daughters and Michael Chapa Preview Upcoming Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra Concert

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Dr. Jim Daughters— Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Bands, and Michael Chapa—Instructor of Saxophone and Assistant Director of Bands, about the upcoming Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra Concertand previewed the 2024-25 Marching, Jazz, and Concert Band Season.

Founded in 2000, the orchestra is comprised of area music educators, professional musicians, and talented high school and college students. All proceeds from the concert will help send the Southeast Missouri State Marching Band to the Bands of America Super Regional for the second time in two years.

The Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra concert will take place on Friday, August 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall on SEMO’s River Campus. Tickets are available online or at the box office.