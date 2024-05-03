Exposition: Student Director Sarah Grosse Previews 'Yeast Nation' on River Campus

On this episode of 'Exposition', we hear from Sarah Grosse, as she previews the musical, 'Yeast Nation'.

Sarah Grosse is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater Degree with a minor in Music. She will graduate from Southeast Missouri State University in May 2024.

Sarah is directing a show from the Signature Series on the River Campus called 'Yeast Nation'.

She talks about the plot of 'Yeast Nation' and compares her previous roles in acting to her current position as student director of this production.

'Yeast Nation' playbill for the musical production, at the Rust Flexible Theatre on the River Campus. / River Campus/SEMO 'Yeast Nation' playbill for the musical production, at the Rust Flexible Theatre on the River Campus.

'Yeast Nation' is playing in the Rust Flexible Theater on SEMO's River Campus on May 3rd at 7:30 pm and May 5th at 2:00 pm.