Exposition: Caffe Concerto Previews 'Dancing Through The End of Time' Performance at Scout Hall with Cellist Julian Schwarz and 'From the New World' at the River Campus

Caffe Concerto was treated to a special performance from Julian Schwarz of an Elgar piece, and a discussion about Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time (Quatuor pour la fin du temps) on Thurs. April 18th.

The work was composed by a Prisoner of War from 1940-1941—and first performed for prisoners and guards in a German prison camp during World War II.

During his visit to the KRCU Public Radio studios and Caffe Concerto, he spoke about the moving experience of preparing for the piece.

KRCU/John Moore

Fellow musicians Dr. Sophia Han and Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni also talked about rehearsing the piece, as well as their upcoming performance of Dvorak's well-known work, From the New World, at the River Campus on Tues. April 23, 2024 at 7:30 pm..

Dancing Through The End of Time by Olivier Messiaen will be performed at Scout Hall in Downtown Cape Girardeau, on Sat. April 20 at 4 pm.

More information on Julian Schwarz and the performance can be found on the venue's website.