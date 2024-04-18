© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Caffe Concerto Previews 'Dancing Through The End of Time' Performance at Scout Hall with Cellist Julian Schwarz and 'From the New World' at the River Campus

By Mary Collier Mims
Published April 18, 2024 at 4:04 PM CDT
From left to right: Galen Dean Peiskee Jr., Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni, Julian Schwarz, and Dr. Sophia Han. All the musicians visited the KRCU studios to talk about two upcoming performances: Olivier Messiaen’s 'Quartet for the End of Time (Quatuor pour la fin du temps)', and Dvorak's 'From the New World'.
KRCU/John Moore
Caffe Concerto was treated to a special performance from Julian Schwarz of an Elgar piece, and a discussion about Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time (Quatuor pour la fin du temps) on Thurs. April 18th.

The work was composed by a Prisoner of War from 1940-1941—and first performed for prisoners and guards in a German prison camp during World War II.

During his visit to the KRCU Public Radio studios and Caffe Concerto, he spoke about the moving experience of preparing for the piece.

KRCU/John Moore

Fellow musicians Dr. Sophia Han and Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni also talked about rehearsing the piece, as well as their upcoming performance of Dvorak's well-known work, From the New World, at the River Campus on Tues. April 23, 2024 at 7:30 pm..

Dancing Through The End of Time by Olivier Messiaen will be performed at Scout Hall in Downtown Cape Girardeau, on Sat. April 20 at 4 pm.

More information on Julian Schwarz and the performance can be found on the venue's website.

Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
