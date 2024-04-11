© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Acting Student Sylvia Muchmore Previews 'Moving Perspectives' Dance Recital

By Ashton Randolph
Published April 11, 2024 at 7:10 PM CDT
Sylvia Muchmore visits KRCU studios to discuss her involvement in the 'Moving Perspectives' dance recital on SEMO's River Campus.
Ashton Randolph
Sylvia Muchmore visits KRCU studios to discuss her involvement in the 'Moving Perspectives' dance recital on SEMO's River Campus.

Sylvia Muchmore is a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting student at Southeast Missouri State University. She will perform in 'Moving Perspectives,' a student-choreographed dance recital on SEMO's River Campus.

In this episode, Sylvia describes her passion for acting and interest in dance. She will be featured in duet and group performances in 'Moving Perspectives' on April 19th and 20th at 7:30 pm in the Rust Flexible Theater on River Campus.

Tags
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast SEMOConservatory of Theatre & Dance
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph