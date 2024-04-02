© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Student Actors Preview the River Campus Production of 'The Wizard of Oz'

By Ashton Randolph
Published April 2, 2024 at 12:05 PM CDT
Garrett Langley (left) and Nathan Anderson (right) visit KRCU studios to discuss their roles in the upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz on SEMO's River Campus.
KRCU Ashton Randolph
Garrett Langley (left) and Nathan Anderson (right) visit KRCU studios to discuss their roles in the upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz on SEMO's River Campus.

Southeast student Nathan Anderson is pursuing a Bachelor's of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre while double minoring in Music and Dance. Garrett Langley also pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Musical Theatre with a minor in Interior Design.

Nathan Anderson plays 'Hickory'/'Tin Man' and Garret Langley plays 'Zeke'/'Lion' in SEMO's River Campus production of The Wizard of Oz. In this episode, the actors describe their roles and perspectives on the show.

SEMO River Campus Production Playbill for 'Wizard of Oz'
SEMO/Holland College of Performing Arts and Media
SEMO River Campus Production Playbill for 'Wizard of Oz'

The Wizard of Oz shows on SEMO's River Campus in Bedell Performance Hall and runs from April 10th to 14th, 2024.

Tags
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast SEMOTheaterMusical Theatre
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph