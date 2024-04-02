Exposition: Student Actors Preview the River Campus Production of 'The Wizard of Oz'

Southeast student Nathan Anderson is pursuing a Bachelor's of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre while double minoring in Music and Dance. Garrett Langley also pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Musical Theatre with a minor in Interior Design.

Nathan Anderson plays 'Hickory'/'Tin Man' and Garret Langley plays 'Zeke'/'Lion' in SEMO's River Campus production of The Wizard of Oz. In this episode, the actors describe their roles and perspectives on the show.

SEMO/Holland College of Performing Arts and Media SEMO River Campus Production Playbill for 'Wizard of Oz'

The Wizard of Oz shows on SEMO's River Campus in Bedell Performance Hall and runs from April 10th to 14th, 2024.