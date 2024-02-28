© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: The Underground Concert Series - 'A Tribute to Bowie' Awaits at Scout Hall

By Mary Collier Mims
Published February 28, 2024 at 6:30 PM CST
Underground Concert Series at Scout Hall: A Tribute to Bowie, with Dr. Sophia Han
Scout Hall
/
https://www.thescouthall.com/events/candlelight-series-a-tribute-to-bowie
Underground Concert Series at Scout Hall: A Tribute to Bowie, with Dr. Sophia Han

On this episode of 'Exposition', we check back in with Dr. Sophia Han, who has a very busy schedule this spring, among recitals, concerts, and directing.

During an interview with Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims, Dr. Sophia Han talks about a unique concert that she'll perform at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau, on Fri. April 5th, 2024 at 8 pm. It pays tribute to the late David Bowie with previous and original string arrangements of the musician's work. Sophia Han will be joined by St. Louis Chamber Soloists Victoria Voumard, Ranya Iqbal, and Carolina Neves.

The concert is one of many upcoming 2024 Solar Eclipse tourism events in the area, and is the first in a new series from Scout Hall, which aims to "look at live music in a new light" and to pay a stringed tribute to 'The Starman'.

And a note for fans— the posthumous David Bowie album, "WAITING IN THE SKY (BEFORE THE STARMAN CAME TO EARTH)", is set for release on record store day, April 20th, 2024.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast
Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
See stories by Mary Collier Mims