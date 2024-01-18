Exposition: Performers Speak About River Campus Production of 'Carmen'

On this episode of 'Exposition', Caffe Concerto host, Mary Mims speaks with student performers in the role of 'Carmen'— Elizabeth Brennecke and Morgan Goad.

She also talks with the director, Dr. Chris Goeke, Professor of Voice and Director of Opera, about the upcoming Southeast Opera Theatre and Southeast Department of Music production of Carmen and the process of adapting this major work to a smaller-scale performance.

Carmen—A fiery tale of love, obsession, and a woman in control of her own destiny, Carmen was the final work of French composer Georges Bizet. The opera will be sung in English with an orchestra.

Performances will take place on Friday, January 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 21, at 3:00 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast’s River Campus.