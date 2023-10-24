Exposition: Annabella Gleeson Talks About Role of Student Director in 2023 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival Productions

Annabella Gleeson is an undergraduate Southeast student majoring in Musical Theatre.

She talks about her experience as one of the student directors in the upcoming productions of the top ten short plays chosen from the 2023 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival.

Showings are from Oct. 26th to 28th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. each evening in the Rust Flexible Theatre at the River Campus. Some plays feature mature content.