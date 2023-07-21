Exposition: Dr. Jim Daughters, Dir. of Bands at SEMO Talks About Upcoming Events and Super Regional Competition in Indianapolis

To say that Dr. Jim Daughters, Director of Bands at Southeast Missouri State University is busy, would be an understatement.

The SEMO Marching Band was chosen as one of two University Bands who were invited to perform as the exhibition band for the 'Bands of America' national competition in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium (home to the Indianapolis Colts) in October 2023.

To begin the SEMO Bands season and fundraising for the event, the Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra—made up of members from across Southeast Missouri—will be performing a special concert on Friday, August 4th, at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Auditorium at the River Campus.

All ticket proceeds will benefit the Southeast Marching Band as they travel to Bands of America Super Regionals in Indianapolis, IN.

Listen to Mary Mims' conversation with Dr. Jim Daughters, Director of Bands at SEMO on this edition of 'Exposition'.

