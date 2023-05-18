Exposition: 'Tune at Twilight' Guest Doug Rees: May 19

Arriving in Nashville with "The class of 2000" Doug Rees spent time learning about the art of singing and songwriting and it is now his passion. He grew up in a family that had a lot of musical talent and he says it was with him from his early years.

Mark is a self-taught musician, singer and songwriter. He is a lifelong resident of Cape County who resides with his wife, Rita, on their family farm. He started playing and singing with his family in church and at local events. He has been writing and performing his original music since beginning a solo/acoustic show in the mid 90s.

Doug and his cousin Mark will perform at Old Town Cape's "Tunes at Twilight" on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Dan Woods asked Doug about how he got into music, his approach to songwriting and the fine art of turning a good story into a good song.