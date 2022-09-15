Exposition: Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni Talks About Upcoming Concert, 'Chamber Music Sundays at Three: Featuring Southeast'

On this episode of 'Exposition', Afternoon Classics host, Mary Mims, speaks with Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni, Assistant Professor of Single Reeds at Southeast Missouri State University. The interview was recorded during a visit to the KRCU Studios on Thurs. Sept. 15th.

Dr. Baffoni talks about the unique, upcoming concert, which celebrates Department of Music graduates who are contributing to the field across the region and the nation. 'The Chamber Music Sundays at Three' concert will feature solo and chamber music repertoire.

The performance will be held in the River Campus Cultural Arts Center - Atrium, on Sun. Sept. 18th, at 3 p.m.

