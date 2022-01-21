Supervising Opera Theatre Instructors Of 'H.M.S. Pinafore' Production, Speak About Upcoming Performances At Southeast River Campus on 'Caffe Concerto'

Earlier on Friday's 'Caffé Concerto', host Mary Mims spoke with supervising instructors, Dr. Leslie Jones, Dr. Chris Goeke, and Dr. Tim Schmidt about the Southeast River Campus production of 'H.M.S. Pinafore'-- a comic operetta by Gilbert and Sullivan. Performances are Fri. Jan. 21st at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. Jan. 23rd at 3 p.m.

The story takes place aboard the Royal Navy ship HMS Pinafore. The captain's daughter, Josephine, is in love with a lower-class sailor, Ralph Rackstraw, although her father intends her to marry Sir Joseph Porter, the First Lord of the Admiralty. She abides by her father's wishes at first, but Sir Joseph's advocacy of the equality of humankind encourages Ralph and Josephine to overturn the conventional social order. They declare their love for each other and eventually plan to elope. The Captain discovers this plan, but, as in many of the Gilbert and Sullivan operas, a surprise disclosure changes things dramatically near the end of the story.