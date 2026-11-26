Polish your monocle, folks. There's world-class art 'round these parts.

Today, I want to highlight Southeast Missouri State University's wonderful River Campus.

With the word "campus" in the name, it's easy to forget that SEMO's River Campus doubles as Cape Girardeau's all-access pass to live theatre, music, dance, and art. Yes, your non-student butt can totally go in there, too. Events are open to the public. And you don't have to wear a ball gown or top hat. The only dress code is "wear some clothes."

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With professional-quality stages, beautiful art galleries, an impressive museum, and more than 100 events annually, it’s one of the coolest cultural assets in Southeast Missouri, in a historic building, right on the Mississippi River.

The Crisp Museum hosts creative classes for the public like paint nights, weaving, and basket making, for example.

So why now? There are multiple holiday-flavored events coming up to celebrate the Christmas season in style. The River Campus is the perfect destination for a cozy night out when you want to leave the house but also stay warm. No thermal underwear required.

Have I successfully inspired you to ask Santa for some of those tiny little opera binocular glasses?