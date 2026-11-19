There's nothing wrong with low-difficulty fun, but sometimes the feet want mileage and the back wants packing.

Hey SEMO wanderers, Hawn State Park's Whispering Pine Trail offers a whole day of hiking, as well as backcountry camp sites. According to MO State Parks, "It is generally considered to be one of the best hiking and backpacking trails in the state." And it's in OUR region!

The Whispering Pine Trail forms a wiggly figure eight. The North Loop is around six and a half miles. This is the one I did. But you can add the three-mile South Loop for a total of around nine and a half miles. Bathe in a mix of pine forest, hardwoods, sandstone bluffs, clear creeks, scenic overlooks, and rugged terrain.

But listen up: Trail markers run counterclockwise. Take a picture of the map at the trailhead and tattoo your blaze color(s) onto your brain. Multiple trails connect, but your blaze colors will keep you on track.

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And here is the backpacking piece and why it's rad: It's beginner-friendly backpacking. Perfect practice ground for testing gear. The primitive camp sites are far enough from the trailhead to be an adventure, but you're not 20 miles from your car if you forget your thermal underwear and need to tuck tail and run. And it's beautiful. Did you hear me when I said pine forest and sandstone bluffs?

If you love backpacking, or have been thinking of starting, reserve one of the sites on the Whispering Pine Trail at Hawn State Park. And get on it. These sites are popular and fill up fast.

There are chill ways to enjoy Hawn State Park, too. The shorter trails range from 1.4 to 3.8 miles, and you can camp in a good old-fashioned campground where you park right next to your site.